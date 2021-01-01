"Flower Power" by Patty Tuggle Graphic Art on Wrapped Canvas

Patty Tuggle has always wanted to be an artist, even as a child. A talent and appreciation passed down from her grandmother and mother, Tuggle excelled early in her career winning awards as a student. She continues to garner praise and place highly at juried shows and exhibitions in her adult career. She hopes that through her work she is able to evoke hope, happiness and understanding and sometimes even sadness, despair or anger. Of her work Tuggle says, "Nothing can compare to God's creations, I merely want to capture those creations or situations that you may have missed" Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums and private collectors. Size: 12" H x 19" W x 2" D