Flower Metal Wall Décor

Leave a lasting impression on your guests by decorating your entryways. The over-the-door decor just has its own way of improving the general feel and look of your living space. If you want to spruce up the blank space above your doors, this flower-inspired wall art decor will do the job. Breathe life into your entryways with this wall decor. Color up your indoors with this over-the-door decor, which shows off three flowers in full bloom. The flowers and leaves are hand-painted and are detailed. Its edges are finished with metallic gold while its flowing stems have a matte black appearance. This decorative piece is made of 100% metal