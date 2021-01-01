Mind Reader Flower Locker Wallpaper, Repositionable, Interior Film, Peel and Stick Wallpaper, Self-Adhesive Removable Decorative Wall Covering, Multi-color OWN YOUR SPACE Innovate your room and old projects. Breathe new life into your old refurbished items and start your year off on the right foot with these high quality, durable, unique wallpaper panels. Instantly transform your locker/room/items by adding a pop of color and texture that reflects your personality. DURABLE MATERIAL Thickened, quality upgraded, strong coverage, made of PVC material, multi-purpose. Personalize your rooms with a pop of color and style. Easy to trim but resistant to tearing, this rugged wallpaper will hold up all year long. USE AND REUSE Each purchase includes 4 precut panels of a printed sheet of magnet. This durable wallpaper is made from vinyl and sheet magnet, so it’s reusable year after year. SIMPLE INSTALLATION Our contact paper come in the most pre-cut sizes to meet your needs. For unique sizes and shapes, you can simply trim our contact paper with a household scissor. Just put the contact paper down, place the contact paper on top and trim off any excess material. And use the extra for drawer or shelf liners and small pieces Can even be pasted on the tin glass for marking. MINIMAL UPKEEP Easy to clean. Simply vacuum with a hand-held vacuum or wipe with a damp cloth and mild soap, let it dry completely. Do not use bleach and hard things to rub the surface, this will reduce the use time. PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Color: Black Material: Vinyl Assembly Required? No assembly required, ready to use right out of the box. Dimensions: 13.46” L x 12.87” W x 2.72” H