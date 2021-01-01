Classy Art "Red Flower I" Mirrored Framed Print Wall Art 18 in. x 42 in.

The bold red color is really enhanced next to the stunning mirrored frame. Pair this piece with her sister "Red Flower II" to instantly change your room. This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed in a mirrored frame that illuminates the subject. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 30-years of decorative framing and art experience behind us.