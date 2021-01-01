Flower Gaming Mouse Pad with Stitched Edge Non-Slip Rubber Base Waterproof Mousepad for Computer Laptop Wireless Mouse(Red)

Material And Design Description: 100% Polyester Fabric, 3mm Rubber Pad At The Bottom, Full-Width Single-Sided Printing. Special Design Mouse Mat: Measure 30*25cm, Elegant Shape And Exquisite Pattern Add Personality To Your Office, Colorful Mouse Pad Is Carefully Printed With Vivid Colors, Bright, No Fade. Super Smooth Surface: It Has A Comfortable Lycra Surface And Breathable Materials. The Surface Of The Fabric Is Super Soft And High-Pressure Treatment. The Soft Surface Of The Mouse Pad Makes The Mouse Very Easy To Move. The High-Quality Smooth Surface Provides A Sensitive Mouse Experience. Non-Slip Rubber Base: Natural Rubber Without Bad Smell, Healthy And Eco-Friendly. Dense Shading And Anti-Slip Natural Rubber Base Can Firmly Grip The Desktop. Premium Soft Material For Your Comfort And Mouse-Control. Washable Design And Fade Prevent: This Mouse Mat Is Made Of Polyester Which Has Great Locking-Color Effect. Liquid Stains Can Be Cleaned With Water For Continuous Use. And It Will No