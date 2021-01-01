From kirkland's
Flower Field Barn Giclee Canvas Art Print, 36 in.
Our Flower Field Barn Giclee Canvas Art Print is the perfect piece for your farmhouse wall décor. It features a cool gray barn surrounded by a meadow of lively greens! Art measures 36L x 1.25W x 24H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features a barn surrounded by a meadow Hues of green, blue, and gray Weight: 4.1 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.