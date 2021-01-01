Our Flower Crown Cow Teak Hanging Art Print will make a calm yet playful statement on any wall of your modern farmhouse! You'll love how the pastel hues pop against the warm sepia tones. Art measures 16L x 0.625W x 16H in. Crafted of canvas and teak wood Features cow in floral crown subject Hues of sepia, brown, gray, white, pink, green, and blue Weight: 0.43 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Designed and printed in the USA Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.