From nature floral gardening wildflowers byeb
Nature Floral Gardening Wildflowers byEB Purple Flower Blossoms in the Garden Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Who doesn't love beautiful flowers? Be the envy of all the gardener wannbes. A field of fabulous blooms to brighten your every day. Gardeners, horticulturists, Mothers day or Easter. Any special occasion or any day of the week. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only