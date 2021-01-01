Trademark Fine Art 'Flow With It' Canvas Art by Michelle Mccullough

Artist: Michelle McculloughSubject: AbstractStyle: Bold & Eclectic ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a blue and black streaked abstract composition. Prominent Colors: Teal, Blue, Black, Grey Michelles work is vibrant and full of energy. Her work has a Style all its own. Michelle has been creating works of Art for over 30 years. She is largely self taught other than some classes in High School. Working with many different mediums over the years including oils, acrylics, pastels, charcoals and more. Alcohol Inks became the true love for her in the mid 2000's since that time Michelle has learned to work intimately with inks on many surfaces including tiles, glass, metal and more. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.