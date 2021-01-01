Let romance and elegant delight welcome your wedding guests, starting with the invitation! With a rustic touch, Gray Flourish Wedding Invitations feature a wood grain appearance with shades of gray. You have complete control and customization with these invitations, meaning you can print more than just your wedding details--you can print additional designs and borders. Go simple or go bold. With coordinating response cards and light green envelopes, your wedding theme is entirely in your hands. Dimensions: Invitation Size: 8 7/16" x 5 7/16" Envelope Size: 5 5/8" x 8 11/16" Response Card Size: 4 1/16" x 5 7/16" Response Card Envelope Size: 4 3/8" x 5 5/8" Package contains 25 sets. Visit our wedding templates page for easy to use templates, instructions and more ideas.