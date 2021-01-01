KMD Fashion Designs Flourish Cute Floral Positive Motivational Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This adorable, trendy, chic, fashionable design is perfect for any happy, optimistic, successful, motivated, driven woman, girl, gal, female, youth, or young adult. Inspire everyone you see to grow, thrive, prosper, and work hard to achieve their goals with this awesome design! Show off your stylish side with this cute design. Buy it yourself or gift it to someone special. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only