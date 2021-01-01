From safavieh

SAFAVIEH Florida Shag Gray/Beige 6 ft. x 9 ft. Solid Floral Area Rug

Inspired by the easygoing lifestyle of the Florida Keys, this shag by Safavieh displays beautiful botanical prints in warm, neutral color tones. A raised high and low beige pile artfully accentuates grand floral motifs, painted in a vibrant cream, for luxurious textural appeal. Power-loomed using long-wearing synthetic fibers for an easy-care carpet ideally styled for contemporary or rustic-chic decor. Color: Gray/Beige.

