Florida Shag Rugs update classic shag design with artful sculpted patterns displayed in lush textures. These captivating motifs range from Art Deco abstracts to floral and vine motifs, damask swirls and scrolls, all in vivid color. Florida Shags are made using long-wearing polypropylene for lasting beauty and outstanding performance. A chic addition to contemporary or transitionally styled decor. Safavieh Florida Aero Shag 5 x 5 Smoke/Beige Round Indoor Floral/Botanical Farmhouse/Cottage Area Rug in Brown | SG464-7913-5R