Florian TV Stand for TVs up to 65"

This TV stand has a neutral finish and country-inspired accents to add a coastal farmhouse flair to your living room. It has two cabinets with barn door-inspired X-shaped accents on the door fronts and ring pulls for a farmhouse look. Inside each is an adjustable shelf that helps you organize your board games, game consoles, and other living room essentials. The two open shelves in the middle of this TV stand are ideal for your cable box. Cable management cutouts behind each shelf make it easy to access your wall outlets. Color: Gray Oak