Ivy Hill Tile Florey Triangle Calacatta and Black Jade 6.81 in. x 7.83 in. Polished Marble Mosaic Tile (0.37 sq. ft./Each)

Allow yourself to be transported from modern day to the heart of the 1920s with the Florey Collection. This is an immaculate, marble mosaic collection made from mixed materials and geometric patterns. The mosaics create an element of decadent living with their noticeably luxe aesthetic and detail-driven craftsmanship. Coming in 3 pieces, a linear, triangular, and corner piece, you can create fluid movement in design. Add to powder rooms, hotel lobby floors, or an entryway for sought-after style years to come. Color: Calacatta and Black Jade.