Florence Knoll Square Coffee Table - Color: White - Finish: Polished Chrome - (2510T-C-C2)

From Florence Knoll's 1961 Executive Collection of modern classics. Often imitated but never duplicated, the Knoll Square Coffee Table is cool and precise. Sharp metal angles meet to frame a table top in glass, natural marble, polished or satin (matte) coated marble, granite, finished wood or veneer. Offered with a Polished or Satin Chrome base and a range of table tops in glass, marble and veneer. Note that marble tops are offered in two finishes: standard Polished or Satin. The satin finished marble creates a matte sheen that gives the top a natural honed appearance while offering the same protective qualities as the Polished polyester coated marble finish. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: White.