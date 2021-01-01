Florence Knoll Oval Table Desk - Color: Grey - Finish: Chrome - (2481D-C-MG)

Design by Florence Knoll, 1961.By Knoll.Florence Knoll referred to her 1961 line of desks as the meat and potatoes needed to fill in gaps in the Knoll collection. Her spare, angular designs remain stunning examples of the modern aesthetic. Like so many of her groundbreaking designs that became the gold standard for the industry, the 1961 Executive Collection made its way into the pantheon of modern classics. Thoughtful construction of the Florence Knoll 98-Inch Table Desk includes a frame and legs made of heavy gauge welded steel. The post and four-star legs are finished in polished chrome (or optional satin chrome). The table tops are offered in smooth laminate, wood veneer, or marble with bevel-edge. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Shape: Oval. Color: Grey.