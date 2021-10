Join the celebration of Florence Knoll's 100-year legacy with the Hairpin Stacking Table. This re-released 1948 classic is among her most popular pieces of all time, based on studies pioneered at the Cranbrook Academy of Art. Its styling is a perfect fit for the Knoll design language, and looks right at home with any Florence Knoll furniture as well as when mixed and matched with the work of other designers. Shape: Round. Color: White.