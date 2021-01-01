Florence Knoll Four Cabinet Credenza - Color: Chrome - Finish: Chrome - (2544M-C-O-O-S-2544X)

Design by Florence Knoll, 1961.By Knoll.Florence Knoll's credenza designs are reserved and cool, severe and angular, reflecting the objective perfectionism of the early 1960s. The Four Cabinet Credenza includes four storage cabinets with four adjustable shelves (for use in two or more of the cabinets) and comes in White lacquer or veneer body options, with a choice of veneer or marble tops. Marble tops (with the exception of White Extra, and Carrara marbles) can be ordered with a polished finish or satin (matte) finish. The satin finished marble creates a matte sheen that gives the top a natural honed appearance while offering the same protective qualities as the Polished polyester coated marble finish. The credenza base is available in either Polished Chrome or Satin Chrome.Select Base Finish, then select Body/Top pairing. Available with or without Optional Locking System. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Chrome.