Florastine 89" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional with Ottoman

Features:Sponge for upgraded comfort: Both high density sponge and pocket spring featuring ultra elasticity bring upgraded comfort to you whether you sit or lie in a relaxing position. Soft linen fabric with good tactility will offer your family comfortable sitting experience.Sturdy structure: Constructed with hardwood frame, the sofa is durable to provide long term service time. The sofa chair is sturdy enough to withstand a maximum weight capacity of 1100 lbs. Comes with thickened legs that will support you firmly and ensure superior steadiness.Modern U-shaped sectional sofa set, comes with a sofa and two free pillows. Fashionable with high quality fabric upholstery.The upholstered contemporary sofa design made of soft fabric can be arranged in various ways for large spacious living areas to accommodate different spaces and used with other furniture's. Optimal softness with extra padded cushioning gives sofa relaxing feeling. All backrests' and cushions' covers are removable to wash, and make it easy cleaning.Perfect storage space: This sectional sofa with removable storage ottoman will make the perfect addition to your den or living room. The convenient space in the storage ottoman provides the perfect place to put blankets and magazines.Product Type: Corner SectionalShape: U-ShapedOrientation: SymmetricalDesign: StationarySleeper Size: Sleeper Mechanism: Reclining Type: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Position Lock: Mattress Included: NoMattress Type: Pieces Included: 1 Sofa, 1 loveseat, 1 chaise, and 1 ottomanNumber of Pieces: 4Seating Capacity: 6Upholstery Material: 100% PolyesterUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: GraySeat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Pocket SpringBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: HardwoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Leg Color: BlackArm Type: Flared ArmsBack Type: Pillow backStorage Space Included: YesStorage Location: Under-seat-storageConsole: NoNumber of Consoles Included: Tufted Cushions: YesSlipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoRemovable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Cover: YesReversible Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Seat;BackToss Pillows Included: YesNumber of Toss Pillows: 2Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Durability: No Extra DurabilityProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothWeight Capacity: 1100Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingIs this a sectional component or piece of a sectional?: YesIs this a modular sectional component?: YesHow many arms does this component have?: 2 armsCustom Product: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFoam Density: 1.6 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernJoinery: Curved Corner: NoChaise Component Included: YesNumber of Chaises: 1Sofa Component Included: YesNumber of sofa components included: 1Loveseat Components Included: YesNumber of loveseats: 1Ottoman Component Included: YesNumber of ottomans included: 1Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: Component Connector: Brackets/clips are included but not installedCushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoWater Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:GSA Approved: NoTAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: SCS Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: