Bungalow Flooring FlorArt Orleans Bloom 34 in. x 57 in. Kitchen Mat, Blue

Real floor protection that looks as good as it performs. If your floors are under a constant barrage of dirty shoes, tough heels, muddy paws, and messy kids; now's the time to add FlorArt to your floor's arsenal. Based on the old world painted floor cloths our ancestors used, FlorArt adds a decorative, low-profile layer of protection to high traffic areas of your home at a fraction of the price, and headache, of traditional rugs and cheap vinyl. No more worries about stains or spills, because our treated tops are stain-resistant and easily wipe clean. And because it's made right here in the USA with industrial grade materials, FlorArt is guaranteed to last. Give your floors a boost of style and protect them from the marathon of everyday life with FlorArt by Bungalow Flooring. Color: Blue.