From surya
Surya Floransa 8 x 10 Silver Grey Indoor Medallion Oriental Area Rug in Gray | FSA2326-71010
Advertisement
The Floransa Collection showcases traditional inspired designs that exemplify timeless styles of elegance, comfort, and sophistication. The meticulously woven construction of these pieces boasts durability and will provide natural charm into your decor space. Made with Polypropylene in Turkey, and has Medium Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty. Surya Floransa 8 x 10 Silver Grey Indoor Medallion Oriental Area Rug in Gray | FSA2326-71010