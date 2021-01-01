Classy Art "Floral XI" By Lee Hazel Mirror Framed Print Wall Art 18 in. x 42 in., Blue

Flowers are not only beautiful, they are also blooming with elegance. Add this sophisticated piece to your home decor and pair it with its sister piece "Floral XIl". This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed in a mirrored frame that illuminates the subject. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 30-years of decorative framing and art experience behind us. Color: Blue.