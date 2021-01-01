Trademark Fine Art 'White Floral Vase' Canvas Art by Tania Fedorova

Artist: Tania FedorovaSubject: FloralStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features red and pink flowers over a blue background. Prominent Colors: Grey, Black, Pink, Purple, White, Red Tatiana Fedorova was born in 1957 in small city of Shatura, which is located in the Moscow region. From a young age she was interested in drawing. She also loved ballet. She entered the Fedoskino Art School in 1974. Her teachers were B.P.Gorodilin and G.I.Larishev. Tanya successfully completed her studies in 1978. After completing her studies she began working in the "creative group" at the Fedoskino Lacquer Miniature Factory under G. Larishev. Her works can be found in private collections in Russia Holland, England, USA, and Norway among other countries. In her art, Tanya frequently turns to Russian themes. She enjoys reading and re-reading the great Russian writers. Their works often inspire her own art Tanya also enjoys painting flowers, which she paints on large and small boxes, eggs, plates, and any other form that inspires her. Flowers touch her by their natural and luxuriant colors. Tanya's daughter is also an artist. Tanya passes shares with her the family secret of miniature painting. In her free time she loves to visit theatre. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.