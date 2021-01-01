From safavieh
2'x3' Floral Tufted Accent Rug Ivory - Safavieh
Safavieh's inimitable rug artistry is beautifully displayed in the Garrey Rug Collection. with designs ranging from contemporary florals to traditional global motifs, Garrey captures timeless design in an easily obtainable fashion forward style. The transitional nature of theses rugs make the floor coverings easy to pair with a mixture of traditional and modern items. Garrey rugs are richly-hued and hand-tufted using pure wool for a soft touch and feel to recreate a one-of-a-kind look of over-dyed antique rugs. Size: 2'X3'.