Floral Tailored 52" Window Valance

This valance provides a modern elegant look and is perfect for living room, bedroom, dining room, kids room, or any indoor and outdoor space of your home. Hang this valance on its own, or pair it with our matching panels to give your windows a perfect finish. This valance is lined, will help reduce outside noise and provide privacy properly, as well as prevent harmful uv rays from reaching your floors and furniture, efficiently prevents cold or heat transfer from outside, increasing the energy efficiency of your home. Color: Beige