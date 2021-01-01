Floral Mind #39 - Wrapped Canvas Painting Print

Features:Product Type: PaintingPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Blue/BrownNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: UnknownOrientation: VerticalShape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Subject: People;Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoOther Plants & Flowers: YesTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: ManSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Covering/Protection: NoCovering/Protection Material: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseTitle: Floral Mind #39Batteries Needed: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries: Embellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Frame Type: Wrapped CanvasTextual Art Transcript: Discoverability: NewSpefications:Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 8" W x 0.75" D): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 26" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, 26" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): 26Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 12" W x 0.75" D, 18" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 8" W x 0.75" D): 8Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 26" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, 26" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 12" W x 0.75" D, 18" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 12" W x 0.75" D, 12" H x 8" W x 0.75" D, 26" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): 0.75Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 26" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, 18" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 12" W x 0.75" D, 12" H x 8" W x 0.75" D): 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 18" W x 0.75" D, 18" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 4Assembly:Warranty: Size: 12" H x 8" W x 0.75" D