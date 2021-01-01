From boredkoalas mandala throw pillow gifts
BoredKoalas Mandala Throw Pillow Gifts Floral Mandala Retro Geometric Pattern Meditation Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Grab this retro vintage Floral Mandala pillow as a gift for your best friend or relative who loves Sacred Geometry Zen Geometric Pattern Meditation throw pillows This retro Floral Mandala pillow is a perfect gift and decor present for hindus, buddhists, artists, and mandala lover men, women, boys, girls, kids, teens for Father's Day, Mother's Day, Birthday or Christmas 2020 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only