Floral Love For Mom Personalized 60x80 Plush Fleece Blanket
Personalized with any title and line of text or names through the title Measures a generous 60" x 80"Quality constructed of a silky, soft 100% cozy, polyester fleeceFeatures edge-to-edge sublimation printing in full colorReverse side of blanket is not printed onIncludes sturdy, double edge stitchingMachine washable, gentle cycle, mild detergent. Tumble dryImportedDue to the nature of the product, minor inconsistencies are expected due to plush fleece fabric Our beautiful Floral Love For Mom Personalized Blanket is a perfect gift for Mother's Day or any special occasion!