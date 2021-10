Though your garden is gorgeous, that's not the only spot in your backyard where florals can bloom! The Floral Indoor/ Outdoor rug collection is water resistant and can be used in a multitude of spaces, including outdoor patios, porches, entryways, living room and much more. UV treated to prevent the growth of mold and mildew, these multi-purpose area rugs are exceptionally easy to clean. Made in India using 100% PET Polyester and a "K-Stop" non-skid backing.