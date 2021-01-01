Everything quill be alright with Floral Hedgehog Flannel Fabric. This adorable fabric has a cream white background with pink, blue, and yellow flowers scattered in-between walking hedgehogs or cozy hedgehogs wearing floral crowns. Use it to make a variety of items and enjoy the sharp look it provides! Details: Width: 42" - 43" Weight: Lightweight: Country Of Origin: China Content: 100% Cotton Care: Machine Wash, Warm; Tumble Dry, Remove Promptly; Do Not Bleach. Flammability Note: Not For Sleepwear Available in 1-yard increments. Average bolt size is approximately 7 yards. Price displayed is for 1-yard. Enter the total number of yards you want to order.