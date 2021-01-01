From bungalow rose
Floral Hand-Knotted Wool Muted Tan Area Rug
This spectacular rug enhances your bedroom, living room, foyer, dining room, home office, entryway. Eco-friendly, opulent yet affordable; this Masterpiece Floral pattern oriental rug will give you an extra pop of character to help define your home environment with sophistication and warmth that will capture the eyes and attention of your audience (homeowners, designers, decorators, family, and friends). This 100% Wool on Cotton foundation rug will protect your floors, define traffic areas and complete any home décor.