From oasis
Oasis Floral Foam Sphere, 8 inch in Green | 7708
Advertisement
Made of Deluxe OASIS Floral Foam Maxlife. Pre-cut spheres securely hold the thickest of stems. Perfect for topiaries, centerpieces and other creative applications, such as a sphere resting atop a vase. Maxlife improves flower life by up to 50 percent longer and prevents premature petal burn, wilting, and stem burn. OASIS Floral Foam Maxlife has been shown by ASTM D5511 to biodegrade 100% percent within 567 days in biologically active landfill conditions. Oasis Floral Foam Sphere, 8 inch in Green | 7708