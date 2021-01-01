Mikasa Blue Floral Ceramic Canister

Mikasa Floral Ceramic Canister. This Floral Ceramic Canister by Mikasa features an intricate blue and white pattern with leaf and flower accents that adds a touch of elegance to your décor. This versatile decoration is great for displaying dry flowers and plants. It's also perfect for storing cookies, sugar, flour, tea bags, and more. Place in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, and more. Makes a great gift for new homeowners or anyone looking to enhance their décor.