From general
Floral Butterfly Pu Leather Flip Wallet Case Cover Kickstand With Card Slots And Wrist Strap Compatible With Samsung Galaxy A50 Sm-A505g (Light.
Advertisement
Material: Faux Leather, Polyurethane, Tpu: Form Factor: Flip Color: Light Purple Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A50 Sm-A505g Pattern: Floral Convenient Storage: Keep Your Cash And Cards All In One Place. Carry Less: Ditch The Extra Baggage And Carry Your Essentials In One Piece. Kickstand Ability: Front Cover Folds Into A Convenient Kickstand. Magnet Clip: Reversible Clip Securely Holds Cover Open Or Closed.