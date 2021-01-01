Floral Blackout Grommet Single Curtain Panel

Let the light in or block it out with a lined grommet panel. This window dressing is designed with a blackout lining making it an ideal choice for any room in your home. It coordinates beautifully with solid-color pieces so you can mix and match to create the look you want. The panel is machine washable for easy care and features a grommet top for quick hanging. Grommets work well with any regular or decorative rod less than one inch in diameter. The image shows two panels, each sold separately Curtain Color: Green, Size per Panel: 50" W x 63" L