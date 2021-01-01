From safavieh
6'x9' Floral Area Rug Ivory/Gold - Safavieh
The Denisa Rug Collection brings old world sophistication to new, traditionally styled area rugs. Every rug in this collection captures the genuine look and character of 19th century Denisa rug artistry. The lovely and elegant nature of these rugs blends seamlessly into traditional room décor with its rich details. These area rugs are made with a densely woven thick pile of fine hand spun wool and an ancient pot dying technique giving Denisa rugs their authentic, lustrous finish. Size: 6'X9'. Pattern: Floral.