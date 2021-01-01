Trademark Fine Art 'Floral Alphabet Letter XIII' Canvas Art by Farida Zaman

Artist: Farida ZamanSubject: TypographyStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features the letter M made of colorful flowers on a white background. Prominent Colors: White, Pink, Green, Orange, Tan Farida Zaman is a Toronto based painter and illustrator known for her upbeat, lively, colourful and whimsical style. She displays a wide versatility of applications of her style: her art has been used in posters, book covers, children's book illustrations, corporate projects, food packaging as well as licensing her images on giftware products, clothing, packaging, and giftware. Zaman's love of culture, travels throughout childhood, and recent trips to Morocco, Thailand, Turkey, Iran, and several European destinations influence the multicultural nature of her work. She is currently an instructor at Toronto's Avenue Road Art School and runs art workshops and weekly classes for adults and children in fine art and illustration. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.