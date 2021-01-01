From hubbardton forge
Flora Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (203030-1016)
The design of the Flora Wall Sconces by Hubbardton Forge takes an organic, naturally occurring shape and pairs it with modern materials. Featuring a curving stem and elegant blown glass diffuser, Flora is ideal for illuminating hallways, entryways, and bedrooms. Finished in one of Hubbardton Forges classic indoor metal finishes. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting