Flora Pendant Light by Slamp - Color: Black (FLO85SOS0E02PE000)

The Flora Pendant Light is a charming lighting fixture inspired by freshly bloomed flowers. Suspended from a round, white canopy by a single wire, the shade of this decorative pendant light is made from Slamp's patented material Lentiflex and boasts 60 petals surrounding a frosted sphere that houses the central light source. When illuminated, the diffused light enhances the subtle color tones of the petals, creating a vibrant modern pendant light that is a welcomed addition to a range of modern interiors. Ideal for providing diffused, ambient lighting with the aid of its Satin White interior diffuser in hallways, bedrooms, and dining and living room spaces. Lentiflex: Polycarbonate material made using a particular manufacturing technique that makes the surface 'multifaceted', as if it were formed form many little prisms. Shade can be attached to the structure with Slamp's Magnetic System. Slamp is a playful and sophisticated decorative lighting company that was founded in Italy in 1994. Their contemporary designs, which use patented and innovative materials, are high quality and highly creative. From floor lamps that experiment with light and shadow to prismatic LED pendants that play with soft and sharp lines, excellence in design makes Slamp a renowned name in decorative Italian lighting. Color: Black.