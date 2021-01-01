JAYDEN CREATION Flora Fushia Scalloped Velvet Arm Chair with Tufted Back (Set of 2)

This velvet accent arm chair is a comfortable, trendy club chair that makes a bold and updated reference to mid-century modern design. A sight to behold, the velvet club chair features a vertical channel tufted back and recessed arm upholstered in luxurious, tufted velvet, all atop flared natural tone solid wood legs. Place 2-together to create a conversation area or pair with arm loveseat or sofa for a cohesive looks. Lends itself to living room, lounge, den and office spaces with modern and contemporary design styles. Infuse your home with a most luxurious accent with this accent chair. It's an exclusive Anthropologie style, crafted from lustrous velvet that promises the most refined and softest of textures. This elegant upholstered accent chair is designed for both relaxation and style. The medium density foam filling with a solid and manufactured wood frame provides comfort and support. A distinctive collection, this chair makes a striking decor statement brimming with possibility. Color: FUSHIA.