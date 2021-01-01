Flora Adjustable Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Brown - (183030-1026)

Inspired by the sophisticated beauty of a flower, the Flora Adjustable Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge encapsulates its beauty with clean lines and neat forms. A hand-forged metal ribbon gently falls from the canopy, lightly draping around its slender metal stem. Its opaque lamp shade resembles the beauty of flower petals bunched together in a satisfying way. Halogen lamping helps provide a warm downlight that is softened by its shade. Its chic style looks sharp suspended over kitchen islands and counters. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Teardrop. Color: White. Finish: Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting