Flor 104" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise with Ottoman

Sectional with OttomanFeatures:Available in grey, coffee, purple colorReversible chaiseUpholstered by polyfiber linen blend fabricProduct Type: Sofa & ChaiseShape: L-Shaped Orientation: ReversibleDesign: StationarySleeper Size: Sleeper Mechanism: Reclining Type: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Position Lock: Mattress Included: NoMattress Type: Pieces Included: Chaise; LoveseatNumber of Pieces: 3Seating Capacity: 4Upholstery Material: Linen BlendUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: Seat Fill Material: Foam;Polyester;Synthetic FiberSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Coil SpringBack Fill Material: Foam;Polyester;Synthetic FiberBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Color: BrownArm Type: Flared ArmsBack Type: Cushion backStorage Space Included: NoStorage Location: Console: NoNumber of Consoles Included: Tufted Cushions: NoSlipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoRemovable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Cover: NoReversible Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Seat;BackToss Pillows Included: YesNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Durability: Product Care: Weight Capacity: 1000Country of Origin: ChinaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingIs this a sectional component or piece of a sectional?: NoIs this a modular sectional component?: How many arms does this component have?: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCurved Corner: NoArmless Chair Component Included: NoNumber of Armless Chairs: Cuddler Included: NoNumber of Cuddlers: Wedge Included: NoNumber of Wedges: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:GSA Approved: TAA Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: BS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: SCS Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: TÜV Rheinland Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: YesCanada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NFPA Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: CE Certified: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: FIRA Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: DIN EN 12935 Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Sofa Included: NoSofa Height - Top to Bottom: Sofa Width - Side to Side: Sofa Depth - Front to Back: Loveseat Included: YesLoveseat Height - Top to Bottom: 35Loveseat Width - Side to Side: 70Loveseat Depth - Front to Back: 34Chaise Included: YesChaise Height - Top to Bottom: 35Chaise Width - Side to Side: 34Chaise Depth - Front to Back: 75