Floortex® Advantagemat® Phthalate Free 36" x 48" Rectangular Chair Mat for Hard Floors, Vinyl (PF129225EV)

The key reason chair users purchase floor mats is to protect a small or large area of flooring from indentations and scuffs caused by rolling office chairs, along with dirt and spills, therefore extending the life of your surface. For a more heavy duty chair mat, Floortex offer a polycarbonate and glass option..Rectangular Chair Mat 36" x 48".Smooth back for use on hard floors. Not suitable for use on carpets. Backed by manufacturers limited life time warranty.All of Floortex's PVC/ Vinyl mats are recyclable, made with up to 25% recycled material as well as being made using 25% renewable energy. Mat thickness - 0.08".Straight Edge.Floortex's Advantagemat's help make your desk work space more ergonomic, by taking strain off of your legs and back, this is done by providing an easy-glide surface.