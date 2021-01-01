WeatherTech Black/Front FloorLiner Vinyl Floors/Ford/Transit Connect/2014 +/Vinyl Floors; Wagon and Cargo Van

In the quest for the most advanced concept in floor protection, the talented designers and engineers at WeatherTech have worked tirelessly to develop the most advanced floor protection available today! The WeatherTech FloorLiner accurately and completely lines the interior carpet giving "absolute interior protection"! The WeatherTech FloorLiner lines the interior carpet up the front, back and even up the sides of the vehicles footwell. Digital laser measurements of interior surfaces offer a consistently perfect fit! A patented High-Density Tri-Extruded (HDTE) material allows for a rigid core for strength while offering surface friction to the carpet, as well as tactile feel to the surface! Advanced surfacing creates channels that carry fluids and debris to a lower reservoir with further channeling to help minimize fluid movement while driving! Once fluids become trapped in the reservoir, away from shoes and clothing, they are easily removed from the WeatherTech FloorLiner over the door sill. No muss-no fuss!.