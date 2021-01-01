Create a seamless transition between tile flooring, hardwood, or other floors of equal height with the 46 in. T-Molding Transition Strip. Perfectly color-matched to NewAge Stone Composite LVP flooring, our transition strips are the perfect add-on to your flooring bundle, for covering doorway gaps and areas where two different flooring materials of the same height meet. The two piece design makes for a quick and easy installation. Simply use adhesive to secure the PVC base to the subfloor, and snap in the T-Molding Transition Strip to cover floor gaps for a streamlined look. NewAge Products Flooring Accessory Natural Oak 1.65-in x 46-in Vinyl Floor T-Moulding in Brown | 12030