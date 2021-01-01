Floor Strip Cord Cover Grip Floor Protector Carpet Management Hold Cords in Place Keep s Organized Protect Cords and Prevent a Trip Hazard 3 Inch x.

Best Quality Guranteed. 2 Pack management set: long cord organizer is a neat and easy way to keep cables in place, and to minimize the risk of cables becoming a trip or electrocution hazard Material: Carpet cord cover are made of nylon, they are double-sided strong sticker, not easy to loosen; The wire organizer is easy to remove and is reusable without leaving adhesive residue, Only for Commercial felt floor Size: each roll of the floor cord cover tidy band measures 3 inches in width and 10 feet in length, 20 feet in total (2 pack), easy to remove, reusable, no adhesive residue to clean up Convenience: the protector can be cut to meet your needs and use open and close repeatedly, Keep the carpet clean before using the product, please use hook surface to fit and fasten with Commercial felt floor Apply to: Hook and loop design on rear of management grip Strip, acts as a cover for use on closed loop and co