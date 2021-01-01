This elegantly designed free standing swing arm towel stand provides a convenient and stylish space to hang your favorite towels. Towel stand has 4 pivoting arms so that you can maximize your space. Large base is weighted to help prevent tipping. Towel stand is made of the finest solid brass materials so that it will not rust or corrode and is provided with one of our designer lifetime finishes. Allied Brass Floor Standing 4 Pivoting Swing Arm Towel Holder in Satin Nickel | TS-4L-SN