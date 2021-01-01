KIAYACI Floor Mirror Long Wood Decor Wall Mounted Mirror Dressing Mirror Make Up Mirror Bathroom/Bedroom/Living Room/Dining Room/Entry/Farmhouse (Wood, 65" x 22")

FULL BODY MIRROR: Size: 65"x 22", you can see your entire figure easily. WOOD FRAME: The large floor dressing mirror is distressed style wood frame, it is solid, natural and evieremental freely. EXPLOSION-PROOF GLASS: The floor mirror is coated with explosion-proof membrane, shattered glass will not be spilled out if impacted by external force, safe and protective. INSTALLATION: This mirror comes with standing holder. It can be standing freely, lean agaist the wall, or hang on the wall. There are hanging holes in the back of the mirror, just nail two complimentary screws on the wall and hang the mirror. Please find the installation method in the instruction manual. Full refund or free replacement without return for mirror(s) damaged on arrival, just send us some pictures through Amazon Message to show the damaged mirror(s).