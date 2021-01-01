MAFOROB Floor Loft Bed for Kids,Ladder with Storage,Slide,Twin Size,White

Size:93.5”(L)x82.5”(W)x44.5”(H) Superior Quality:MAFOROB Solid Wood Twin Loft Bed is made of solid pine wood and mdf in a painted finish to please your child Safety First:The low height ensures a safe climb at bedtime and high guardrail enhances the safety of the loft bed Saving Space:The space underneath can be used for a fort or storage to maximize efficiency which also could be spacious play area.The low loft twin bed is ideal for space-saving needs. Modern Design:Modern, hardwood and stylish loft bed, looks clean and elegant in any bedroom or guest room arrangement. It makes more grounded bedroom layout